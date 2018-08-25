Traders Purchase Large Volume of Childrens Place Put Options (PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,142 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 447 put options.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Childrens Place has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,419.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Childrens Place by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.