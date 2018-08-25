Traders Sell Shares of Intel (INTC) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to $58.00. $107.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $47.66

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after buying an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,510,000 after buying an additional 3,095,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,094,509,000 after buying an additional 7,669,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after buying an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.