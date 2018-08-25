Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,689 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 136.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $11.78 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

