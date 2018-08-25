Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 64,377 Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 64,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $33.77 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.