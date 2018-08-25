Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,516 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 14.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Celgene by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

