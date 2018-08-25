Trex Company Inc (TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,398. Trex has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $424,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,715 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Trex by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trex by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

