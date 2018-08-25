Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 19,728 Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 183,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

