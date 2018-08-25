Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TMK opened at $88.42 on Friday. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

TMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $3,952,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $1,115,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,488,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,428. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

