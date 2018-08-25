Trexquant Investment LP Sells 39,870 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 122,654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $21,988,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

