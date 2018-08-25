Trey Byus Sells 20,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $151,300.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Trey Byus sold 40,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $575,200.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

