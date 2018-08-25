TrovaGene (TROV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.8561213621523 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TROV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 3,398,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,038. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21. TrovaGene has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrovaGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $54,238.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

