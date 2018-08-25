Trustmark Corp (TRMK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 148,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,364. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $495,669.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

