Trustmark (TRMK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRMK. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,669.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,802,000 after purchasing an additional 502,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 451,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,412,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,623,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,330,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,632,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

