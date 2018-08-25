Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Stock Price Up -0.8%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 25,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,558,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

UPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Ultra Petroleum has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 14,096,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 978,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 708,536 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 570,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

