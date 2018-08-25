Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

