Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

