Unio Capital LLC Invests $270,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Unio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 173,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 347.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

