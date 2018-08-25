Uniqure (QURE) Given a $42.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) received a $42.00 price objective from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $42 price target is based on a 13-year DCF analysis of the Hemophilia B (65% (5% POS). We anticipate Hemophilia B commercial launch during 2021 and model risk-adjusted peak sales of roughly $820M during 2028. We assume a launch price of $772.5K (durability >5 years), and at peak, we estimate about 775 patients in the U.S. and approximately 1,050 patients in the developed markets who would have received uniQure’s gene therapy, which represents a 50% of the overall commercial opportunity.””

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QURE. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Uniqure has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Uniqure by 101.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $61,402,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uniqure by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 598,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

