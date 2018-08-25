United Utilities Group (UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 866.57 ($11.08).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 716.80 ($9.16) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,078 ($13.78).

In other news, insider Steven Fraser purchased 28,095 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £220,826.70 ($282,278.79). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,144 shares of company stock worth $22,118,468.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

