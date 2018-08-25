Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.25720850042 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of UVSP remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,323. The stock has a market cap of $843.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.54%. analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

