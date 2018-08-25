Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Insider Sells $512,415.41 in Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 14,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $512,415.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Epm Live, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Epm Live, Inc. sold 7,500 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $261,975.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 70,846 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $2,525,659.90.

On Thursday, August 9th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,668,996.60.

On Monday, August 13th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,268.32.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $35.05 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 22.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

