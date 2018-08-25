Ur-energy (URG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,206,013 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 3,667,484 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,735,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URG shares. TheStreet upgraded Ur-energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ur-energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

Get Ur-energy alerts:

Ur-energy stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Ur-energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766,077 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,802 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-energy by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Ur-energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.