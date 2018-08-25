Urban One Inc Class A (UONE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One Inc Class A (NASDAQ:UONE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Urban One Inc Class A has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of -0.18.

Urban One Inc Class A Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

