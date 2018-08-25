Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $966.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $985.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.30 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $892.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $782,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 3,289,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,396. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

