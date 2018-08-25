Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

