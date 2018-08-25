Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Raised to $47.00 at MKM Partners

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,725,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,581,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,468,000 after purchasing an additional 469,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.