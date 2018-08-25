Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 16.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

