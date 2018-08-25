Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.440267723047 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBP shares. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

UBP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.45. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

