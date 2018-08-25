US Bancorp DE Has $14.42 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,277,000.

Shares of IBDL stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0504 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

