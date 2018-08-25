US Bancorp DE Has $17.61 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

