US Bancorp DE Purchases 13,603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $164.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $164.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

