US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 181.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in US Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in US Foods by 17.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

USFD opened at $33.64 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

