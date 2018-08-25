USA Technologies (USAT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.749787947621 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

USAT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 383,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. USA Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $915.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 0.62.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

