Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLP. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $38.75 rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Valero Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of VLP opened at $38.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 108.14% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,159,000 after acquiring an additional 497,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

