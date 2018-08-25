VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,549 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

