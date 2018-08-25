Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 473,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 195,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,566,000 after purchasing an additional 160,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

