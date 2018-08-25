Vault Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Vault Coin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vault Coin has a market cap of $2,046.00 and $23.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

VLTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vault Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.