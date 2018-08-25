Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $27,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

