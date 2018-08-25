Veeva Systems (VEEV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $101.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,014,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

