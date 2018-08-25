Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $213,686.34 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $213,686.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,506.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anne Marie Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $189,990.71.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $389,629.94.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $390,765.06.

On Thursday, June 28th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $414,318.80.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 197,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The stock has a market cap of $531.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

