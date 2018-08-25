Verint Systems (VRNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.30

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 3592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 553.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Carleon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

