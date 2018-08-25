Veritex (VBTX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.06

News coverage about Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritex earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0910586257975 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 109,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

