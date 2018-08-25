Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 154,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.3% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

