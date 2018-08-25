Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,857 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,403,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,905,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,844.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,378,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 258.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,219,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 879,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.36 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

