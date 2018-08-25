Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.39. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%. equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

