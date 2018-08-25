Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

GDDY opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 242.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $41,057.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Parsons sold 3,890,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $294,194,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,617,445 shares of company stock valued at $575,851,194. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

