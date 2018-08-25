Virtacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $184.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $24,096.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001832 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

