Visa Inc (V) Position Lessened by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.38. The company has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

