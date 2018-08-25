VIVO (VIVO) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One VIVO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $327,498.00 and $1,361.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.04122038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.07834214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00852584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01390680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00183067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.02056893 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00290530 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,386,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,566,250 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

