VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stake Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $221,085,000 after buying an additional 680,798 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,992,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of VMware by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 182,326 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 168,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura lifted their price objective on VMware from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

